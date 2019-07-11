Country charm on swish Dublin 4 stretch for €1.6m

Best get the painted brick facade out of the way because it is the first thing buyers will see: sometime in the past, the redbrick front of 56 Park Avenue, a fine period house on Sandymount’s most prestigious road was painted a brick red.

It may not be the fashion now (but it was once) and it’s easily fixed – something that the buyer will likely do sooner rather than later. They may also rework the front porch which looks to be a later add-on – or not, because inside it provides an attractive entrance with terrazzo flooring and slim sash windows on either side with double doors opening into the inner hall.

Front study of 56 Park Avenue

Reception room at 56 Park Avenue

Number 56 is an end-of-terrace double-fronted house but as it is different in style from its neighbours it is likely that it was built sometime before or later. It’s a charming property inside with a distinct country house feel, especially upstairs where some rooms have tongue-and-groove panelled ceilings. Its many period features include decorative plasterwork, attractive chimney pieces and stripped timber floorboards. With 225sq m (2,421sq ft), there are four bedrooms, all doubles, a fifth has been converted into a large family bathroom.

Downstairs there are three reception rooms – two on the right side of the hall, the front one with the deep bay window and shelved out as a study, and a larger room on the left side. This also has a bay window to the front and was created by knocking two smaller reception rooms together. It opens into the kitchen where a rear extension just three years ago made space for a large bright contemporary kitchen with smart cream units and an airy breakfast room with a pitched ceiling, extensive glazing and a wood-burning stove. There’s also a utility room and downstairs shower room.

To the front there is off-street parking for a couple of cars. The rear garden, with a patio, raised beds for vegetables and a greenhouse is the work of a keen gardener with its deep richly planted borders and lawn. It’s also long enough – at 26m – to accommodate a further extension without impacting it greatly. Number 56 Park Avenue is an executor’s sale through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.6 million.