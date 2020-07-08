Cottage luxury in every inch of suburban hideaway for €995k

Brennanstown Road is a southside spot that has managed to maintain its rural charm.

A 20-minute stroll from Foxrock, and minutes from the M50, it’s no wonder houses in this neck of the woods command high prices (try the six-bed Glenheather for size: €2.95million with Sherry Fitzgerald).

The Cottage is on a smaller, yet still perfectly-formed scale. With three bedrooms, and at 198sq m (2,130sq ft) it is for sale with Vincent Finnegan for €995,000.

Owner Patricia Molony bought it in 2012, and quickly set about updating and extending, working with architect Tom Kelly to move internal walls, creating a brighter house with a greater sense of flow, and adding an upstairs, which includes the master bedroom, an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe.

The Cottage, Brennanstown Road, Dublin 18

Double-height hallway

Sitting room

“I probably drove him a bit nuts,” Molony says with a smile. “We basically moved every wall in the house, and extended it. He was really patient, and great for advising on what was, and wasn’t possible.

“I love the way it flows now. I use every part of the house – usually you’re going to have a part that isn’t used. Here the way it’s laid out, every inch works. It’s great for being on your own, and it’s great for having crowds as well. If the walls could talk . . .”

Inside, the double-height hallway opens to a large sitting/dining room, and a very pretty and well-designed kitchen, with a study off it, plus a separate pantry. There are also two bedrooms at this level.

Bathroom

Bedroom

Patio

Just like Brennanstown Road itself, the atmosphere is rustic, but with a strong whiff of chic. Outside, the addition of the second storey has created a clever overhang, sheltering one of many seating areas.

“It’s just outside the study, with cedar decking. I love having a cup of coffee out there first thing in the morning, even in the rain. That’s where I begin my day,” says Molony.

Out front, there is an electric gate, and gravel parking for up to three cars. To the rear, the gardens are very private, “when you’re sitting there, surrounded by the trees, you would think you were down the country. That’s why I fell in love with it”.

Molony has done plenty of work here too, removing leylandii to bring light in, and working on careful planting around the Egyptian limestone patio areas.

After lavishing love and vision on the house, Molony is moving down to the countryside proper.

“Work is taking me there,” she explains, as she adds that she plans to get stuck into another renovation as soon as she arrives. Here, she has turned a very charming cottage into an extremely beautiful one, which just happens to be a whole lot bigger.