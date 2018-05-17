Cosgrave launch family homes on Dún Laoghaire golf course site from €795k

The Cosgrave Group’s development at the former Dún Laoghaire golf club site has matured to the point that Honey Park now looks as though it has been there forever.

Cualanor, across the Upper Glenageary Road, is the housebuilder’s 31-acre site adjoining Tivoli Road and it is also filling in rapidly.

Houses at Roseland, the most recent scheme built here, launched in May 2016, when the four/five-bed houses priced between €715,000 and €800,000 sold out within 12 months of launch.

Another year on and the firm is launching the appropriately named Fairways, a new housing scheme of sizeable four-bed plus study and five-bed family homes. The first 18 houses, which range in size from 205sq m/2206sq ft to 227sq m/2448sq ft launch this week priced from €795,000 to €885,000. When complete there will be 78 houses in the estate.

The Cosgrave brothers have tweaked the McCrossan O’Rourke Manning design this time around in response to feedback from focus groups and buyers. All homes are at least 5.5m wide, 13.2m deep, with 2.7m ceiling heights, smart three-panel internal doors, and flooring in the hall, kitchen and bathrooms comes as standard.

The redbrick-fronted, three-storey houses have granite door and window surrounds, gas heating and smartly kitted out Nolan kitchens that include a large gas hob with pot rests and all appliances. The utility, for example, comes with both a washing machine and dryer.

Large sliding glass doors glide open to access the fully landscaped rear garden, laid out as per the show house with a semi-mature tree and ornamental bay trees. Mid-terrace properties have valuable pedestrian rear access and the set-up includes a utility cabinet where the water tanks and boiler are housed – keeping unwelcome ambient noise separate from the house.

One of the housebuilder’s signatures was the introduction of a second sitting room at first floor level in the three-storey houses and the light-filled room is, in Joe Cosgrave’s opinion “far too good for the kids” to use. There are two bedrooms also at this level. These share the family bathroom, which has a separate bath and generous shower stall.

All the bedrooms are wired for TV points and interiors were done by long-standing décor partner Brian S Nolan. The master bedroom on the second floor features a walk-in wardrobe by Cawley, and en suite bathroom with separate shower and bath.

There are another two bedrooms at this level, lit by double height Velux windows, and a shower room.

Each house has two car parking spaces outside the property’s front door with a power point for electric car.

The properties are for sale through agents Hooke & MacDonald.