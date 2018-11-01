Coming up roses in Rathmines for €975k

Set off the busy Mount Pleasant Avenue in Rathmines lies Gulistan Terrace, which is said to take its name from the epic work of the 13th century Persian poet Saadi. It translates as “The Rose Garden” and the well-known aphorism – of one being sad about having no shoes until one meets the man who has no feet – is taken from this landmark of Persian literature.

The area was known as “part of Cullenswood” until 1842 when it was changed to Gulistan. Beyond the terrace are quaint cottages dating from the early 20th century, which were built for the local firemen of Rathmines, with electric bells linking each house to the fire station.

At first glance Number 4 would appear to be a flip; as its pristine condition would lead one to think that this property has just been renovated and restored. In fact the house has been home to the same Texan owner since 2007, although it has been rented as an office for the past two years as the owner has moved to a larger property in the vicinity.

Sittingroom at 4 Gulistan Terrace, Rathmines, Dublin 6

“Most of the work was completed by the previous architect owners, so all we did was install new oak flooring, paint the house and added some extra insulation on the windows; as being a Texan from a warmer climate I became obsessed with eliminating any draughts.”

Set over two floors, all the living space is on the upper floor, while bedrooms – of which there are three – lie at garden level.

Both reception rooms at hall level are incredibly bright thanks to the property’s aspect and large sash windows. Each have matching period fireplaces and new wide plank oak flooring sets a modern tone in keeping with contemporary décor.

The kitchen lies on the return, and is far more spacious than many of its peers – normally this space allows a narrow galley kitchen, but here there is an open fire, breakfast area and a Juliet balcony.

Dining area at 4 Gulistan Terrace, Rathmines, Dublin 6

At garden level there is an abundance inbuilt storage – under the stairs and the old coal room – and the entrance area has been turned into a well-planned utility room.

Three bright double bedrooms lie at this level; the one to the front looks out on to a beautiful Amelanchier Asiatica which produces white blossoms in April.

The principal is particularly spacious, and the third bedroom has French doors to the garden, which has the benefit of rear lane access.

The house appears on the property price register as having sold in 2017 for €950,000 – this was an intercompany transfer – and is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €975,000.