Come out sunny side up on rare Trim site

When it comes to planning a development with a view to maximising the path of the sun, the people of Co Meath could be said to have form.

That’s not to say that local estate agent Loman Dempsey is suggesting that the residential site he is offering to the market in the town of Trim is looking to challenge Newgrange in that regard.

Having said that, the plot which comes for sale by way of public auction in Knightsbrook Hotel & Golf Club at 3pm next Wednesday, does represent something of a rare opportunity for those looking to build a substantial family home in one of Meath’s most sought-after residential areas. While a guide price has not been set, a site of this quality in a similar location would be expected to command in the region of €175,000.

Located on the outskirts of Trim town, the site has full planning permission for a contemporary 3,230sq ft five-bedroom residence. The site extends to one third of an acre and comes with what the selling agent describes as a “well thought out landscaping plan” which the owner implemented three years ago.

The design incorporated the planting of mature hedging around the perimeter and strategically-spaced specimen trees. The proposed dwelling has been positioned on the site with a view to maximising the path of the sun with the rear garden having a southern aspect.

The layout of the house is flexible and can be arranged in different formats depending on accommodation requirements. There are three main living areas at ground floor level with a utility room, bedroom with en suite and a separate downstairs toilet, and four large rooms and three bathrooms at first-floor level.

Loman Dempsey says: “Recently adopted increased densities for urban areas and proposed planning restrictions for rural areas greatly reduce the likelihood of such a property coming to the market in the future. This is a rare opportunity to acquire a site of this size for a single house in such a convenient location, on the edge of this beautiful heritage town.”