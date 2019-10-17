Clever Stoneybatter refurb with Phoenix Park on the doorstep for €385k

Stoneybatter is basking in the accolade of being voted in the Top 50 of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods by Time Out magazine.

Sullivan (and Aberdeen) Streets – just off Infirmary Road – are within hailing distance of Phoenix Park gates, so 1,750 acres of parkland on the doorstep is more than compensation for the tiny courtyard at 20 Sullivan Street, which has just been launched through Sherry FitzGerald.

The house was purchased by current owner Kate Walsh in 2014 for €250,000. “It had not been touched in years and there was a wooden lean-to which dated from World War II,” says Walsh, who works as an environmental scientist.

Walsh added an extension to the rear – after steel girders were installed to reinforce the existing walls – which gave a bright Seabury Design kitchen and a downstairs shower room.

The installation of a second sash window in the kitchen – which has a large Belfast sink in a Silestone worktop – floods the area with light.

Clever additions such as a pot hanger, which needed a reinforced ceiling to bear its weight, were used. “We were conscious that the house is essentially open plan, so installed a very quiet dishwasher and washing machine, and the pot hanger in the ceiling ensures there’s no metal clanging noises when cooking,” says Walsh

Oak herringbone flooring runs through the ground floor of this 66sq m (710sq ft) property, now in turnkey condition.

The installation of a spiral staircase by previous owners gives a greater space downstairs and also allows the house a porch and cloakroom area, but may dictate what will fit upstairs in terms of bed bases and furniture.

Two bedrooms lie upstairs; a double with a spacious en suite and a smaller box room.

With a growing family Walsh and her partner are trading up and have placed their 66sq m (710sq ft) home on the market though Sherry FitzGerald seeking €385,000.