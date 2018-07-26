Clever Portobello turnaround for €575k

When Rob and Ellen Meaney purchased number 41 Lennox Street in 2016 the plan was to refurbish the two bed property that had remained pretty much unchanged for the previous 50 years and stay in the Portobello district for five years.

The full refurbishment took just two months to complete and included replumbing, rewiring, restoring sash windows to the front, installing Munster Joinery glazing to the rear and insulated concrete floors downstairs

But tempus fugit and the recent arrival of baby has accelerated the couple’s longer term plan to move further into the suburbs. They are now selling their 70 sq m /753 sq ft two bed through agent Owen Reilly seeking €575,000 having purchased it for €430,000 in the summer of 2016.

An estimated €100,000 went into the refurb, and it certainly presents in turnkey condition. One neat trick has been the relocation of the kitchen from the rear to the front of the house. Not only does it add light when working, but Rob says it also created some distance between them and passersby looking in the living room window - usually located to the front in these modest terraced homes - as you try to relax in the evening. “It doesn’t matter so much when you’re just preparing food or washing up.”

The original downstairs fireplace has been replaced by a Stanley wood-burning stove, while cast-iron fireplaces in both upstairs bedrooms are in full working order. They add greatly to the authentic atmosphere of the house but won’t win it any prizes for energy efficiency, the BER rating is E1. New owners may want to address this.

Apart from that there isn’t a whole lot to do. The freshly painted white walls and subway tiling in the kitchen and bathroom offer a cool backdrop to personal design touches. Helen has used occasional splashes of colour, brass or gold finishes and house plants dotted strategically about to add warmth. Glazed doors off both the living area and dining area to the rear throw in lots of light, and lead out to a small terrace.

Upstairs the main bedroom and double room are decent sized, the second bedroom is small, though sliderobes in both rooms help with storage. Parking is on street with residents’ parking available for €40 annually.

Lennox St and its environs are in hot demand owing to the range of amenities within easy walking distance, including hip cafes, bars and restaurants now opening on a near monthly basis. The most recent sale on Lennox Street was number 30, a stylishly finished double-fronted Victorian townhouse of 158sq m (1700sq ft), which listed as sold in the Property Price Register in February this year for €760,000.