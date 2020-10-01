Churchtown classic with growth potential for €775,000
Three-bed semi-d with large extension across the rear extends to almost 1,500sq ft
- Address: 20 Henley Park, Churchtown, Dublin 14
- Price: € 775,000
- Agent: DNG
The 1950s semi-ds on Henley Park and the surrounding roads have long been strong sellers, appealing to families drawn to the well-serviced quiet location in Churchtown. Number 20 Henley Park is the latest to come on the market – through DNG seeking €775,000 – with its owners, a growing family trading up in the area.
The ground floor of the three-bed’s internal layout was changed about 10 years ago with the addition of a large extension across the rear. That brought the house size up significantly to 137sq m (1,480sq ft). The southwest-facing garden is not overlooked so they went for a mostly glazed traditional design with two large roof lights.
The cream-painted timber kitchen units include a good-sized island that doubles as a breakfast bar – a practical feature in a family kitchen. The extension made space for a light-filled open-plan family area comprising the kitchen, space for a large dining table, and a comfortable seating area.
The original livingroom to the front of the house with its original fireplace and picture window is now doubling – as so many are these working from home days – as a home office. There is also a shower room downstairs.
Upstairs in the traditional redbrick and pebble-dashed semi, the bedrooms are two doubles and a single with a family bathroom.
While the house is in walk-in condition there is obvious potential – one realised by many neighbours – to convert the garage or perhaps, subject to planning permission, add a two-storey extension to the side to make the house double-fronted. The energy rating is E2 which suggests that new owners might consider some energy efficiency measures. There is off-street parking.