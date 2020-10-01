Churchtown classic with growth potential for €775,000

The 1950s semi-ds on Henley Park and the surrounding roads have long been strong sellers, appealing to families drawn to the well-serviced quiet location in Churchtown. Number 20 Henley Park is the latest to come on the market – through DNG seeking €775,000 – with its owners, a growing family trading up in the area.

The ground floor of the three-bed’s internal layout was changed about 10 years ago with the addition of a large extension across the rear. That brought the house size up significantly to 137sq m (1,480sq ft). The southwest-facing garden is not overlooked so they went for a mostly glazed traditional design with two large roof lights.

Livingroom at front of the house which is also being used as an office

Kitchen

Dining area

Living area of the extension which overlooks the garden

The cream-painted timber kitchen units include a good-sized island that doubles as a breakfast bar – a practical feature in a family kitchen. The extension made space for a light-filled open-plan family area comprising the kitchen, space for a large dining table, and a comfortable seating area.

The original livingroom to the front of the house with its original fireplace and picture window is now doubling – as so many are these working from home days – as a home office. There is also a shower room downstairs.

Upstairs in the traditional redbrick and pebble-dashed semi, the bedrooms are two doubles and a single with a family bathroom.

The extension looks onto the good-sized rear garden

Rear garden

One of the bedrooms

While the house is in walk-in condition there is obvious potential – one realised by many neighbours – to convert the garage or perhaps, subject to planning permission, add a two-storey extension to the side to make the house double-fronted. The energy rating is E2 which suggests that new owners might consider some energy efficiency measures. There is off-street parking.