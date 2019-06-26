Chocolate-box Connemara charmer for €425k

It’s hard to think of a prettier cottage on the market than the thatched charmer that is Gorse Cottage in Oughterard just 2kms from Lough Corrib. When it was built in the 1800s it was far more modest stone structure and doubtless the striking thatched roof wasn’t as elaborate as it is these days now that it has been artfully crafted to accommodate dormer windows. The thatch has been maintained every five years to keep it in good condition.

The current owners, who live here year-round, moved in about 15 years ago and extended the cottage in 2008 incorporating some outbuildings to create a three bedroom 1,529sq ft house. Two of the bedrooms are upstairs, accessed via spiral staircases in the kitchen and living room, while the third bedroom is on the ground floor. Inside they have decorated to suit the house and so there is a pretty cottage feel, with exposed beams, painted stone walls, and a stone fireplace with woodburning stove as the focal point in the living room.

You’d have to like the owners’ style - not just the cottagey charm of the place but also the lifestyle - they have converted another stone outbuilding, now across from a patio area, into a sauna while there is a hot tub nearby in the garden.

Gorse Cottage is on a half acre of grounds with plenty of sun-trap areas.

The renovation also included installing a sophisticated security system and the property is accessed via electric gates.

Viewers so far have mostly been families looking for a holiday home although a buyer who wants to live in a particularly scenic part of the country in a pretty house on a tranquil and private site might also appear. The proximity to Lough Corrib will also be a bonus for most buyers.

Sherry FitzGerald is the selling agent, asking €425,000 for Gorse Cottage.