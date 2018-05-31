Charming Edwardian between Sandymount and sea for €1m

Set halfway between Strand Road and Park Avenue, 41 St John’s Road is about a 500m stroll from Sandymount’s busy seafront.

The bay-fronted redbrick is set well back from the road with a lawned front, covered porch and a front door with gorgeous leaded glass panels where the sun shines through.

The property has two fine interconnecting reception rooms, a livingroom to the front with a broad bay window and a diningroom to the rear. Both rooms have matching painted timber mantles typical of the Edwardian era of the house.

The kitchen is situated to the rear with units on two sides and room for a two-top table. From here, a door leads through to a space described as a breakfastroom where there is a side door with access to the front and double doors out to the garden. Much more could be made of this space and the next owner is likely to try and build out to better integrate it with the kitchen. There is a smart shower room with a large shower stall to the rear.

The garden is a private and restful green space, with a shed to the rear and a second covered seating area adjoining. Subject to planning, this would make a great location for a home office because of its southerly aspect. Although north-facing, the garden gets plenty of westerly evening sun thanks to the low dividing walls between its neighbouring properties.

The house has three good-sized bedrooms, two doubles and a single as well as another room on the return with built-in wardrobes but it comes in just under the square meterage required by building regulations to call it a bedroom. It would work well as a nursery or a home office.

The landing is washed in light from overhead roof lights and the property, measuring 131sq m (1,410sq ft), is seeking €1.05 million through agent Sherry FitzGerald.