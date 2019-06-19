Canal bank cool in upgraded Drumcondra three bed for €525k

Whitworth Road connects Cross Guns Bridge in Phibsborough with the Frank Flood bridge in Drumcondra. It is lined with south-facing redbrick houses which, for the most part, have off-street parking.

Number 36 is one such property. Situated at the Drumcondra end of the road the period property has been tastefully decorated and upgraded by its current owners who bought it in May 2016 for €400,000, according to the property price register.

Sizeable, the two-bed house is set well back from the road, has new windows to the front and had its insulation levels upgraded to a C3 Ber rating – impressive for a period property with open fireplaces.

It opens into a fine timber-floored hall, painted the very palest of grey. Its interconnecting reception rooms have good ceiling heights and walls that have been painted an intense shade of blue that looks especially good after dark.

Hallway

Sitting area

Bright and spacious

The property features oak floors

The woodwork, cornicing and ceilings have all been picked out in an antique white. The colour scheme contrasts well with the teak mid-century pieces the couple have sourced from all over, including a sideboard found in a charity shop in Phibsborough.

In the livingroom to the front, floor-to-ceiling bookcases by Rathcoole-based cabinet-maker, SM Wood Design, are arranged along the outside wall framing a front window that retains its original shutters.

The original diningroom is now a second lounge area where a large, sink-into sofa by Roche Bobois takes pride of place.

One of the bedrooms

U-shaped kitchen

Garden

Converted attic

Glass double doors lead through to the dining area where the couple replaced the roof and added a roof light. Underfoot is a stone tile and shallow steps lead down into the U-shaped kitchen where the above and below counter units have been painted a restful marine blue.

There is a sizeable garden to the rear with invaluable pedestrian access out to a gated lane. While the garden is north-facing there might be scope to extend out further or to build a garden room at the end of the lawned space.

On the hall return there is a light-filled bathroom, complete with a bathroom that still sports its timber throne style-seat as well as a separate shower and claw foot bath.

There are two good doubles on the first floor. Set to the front the main bedroom spans the width of the house, has a wall of wardrobe space and lovely views across the canal.

There is also a light-filled attic room that feels really spacious. With a ceiling height of about 2m at the apex it provides rooftop views to the north.

In total the property extends to 115sq m (1,238sq ft) and is seeking €525,000 through agents Move Home.