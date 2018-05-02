Calling time on Arran Quay original for €795,000

No 5 Arran Quay and its adjacent twin No 6 were originally constructed between 1790 and 1810, according to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage. Stretching upwards five floors above basement, the house has uninterrupted views of Mellows Bridge – the oldest operative bridge in Dublin.

Historical records show that in 1862 the premises was occupied by a boot-maker, with an artist’s studio, a gun-maker and milliner as neighbours. By 1901 the property was run as a tobacconists. With the passing of the years this stretch of the quays became popular with those in the legal profession due to the proximity of the Four Courts.

The house, despite having five floors and a basement, is not as large as it would appear externally, standing at 180sq m (1,938sq ft). It was purchased in 2014 for €290,000 and came on the market again in 2016, when it sold for €450,000.

Now, having undergone a complete refurbishment, including a new roof, heating system and the restoration of the wonderful Dublin Clock Co sign, the property is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €795,000.

The fact that the property has two entrances gives two options for potential buyers: one would be to return the ground floor to its original use as a shop or possibly legal chambers, and use the remaining four floors as private accommodation.

The second option would be to use the entire lot as a private residence. Currently the kitchen is located on the ground floor in the space where the Dublin Clock Company operated, and it features a small courtyard to the rear.

Fifth floor

A narrow staircase gives access to the four floors above. The ceilings are not as high as one would expect, but this allowed for a fifth floor during its construction – unlike its peers along the quay which have four storeys.

There are a multitude of options for bedrooms and living spaces – the room at the top is particularly impressive due to the old skylight, vaulted ceiling and views over the city.

The basement has two rooms but no windows, and could work as a home cinema if the property becomes a home, or a storage facility if the ground floor is leased.

Ideally the new owners will retain the wonderful shop front as a reminder of the property’s traditional Dublin heritage.