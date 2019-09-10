Broken plan with polished finish in Dublin 9 for €595k

For home hunters one of the continuing unknowns is the cost of building works with builders now quoting numbers that no longer make sense to renovate average-size homes. As a consequence walk-in ready properties are increasingly sought after.

Number 40 Celtic Park Avenue in Beaumont, Dublin 9, is one such property. The 1940s end-of-terrace was completely gutted a decade ago when its owner rewired, replumbed and extended out into its south-facing garden. The result is a smartly designed layout that will work for many domestic set-ups.

The ground floor has a livingroom to the front where interconnecting doors lead through to the diningroom and step down into a large 40sq m kitchen/living area. This broken plan flow means the front room can be used separately or left open without the entire floor feeling like a big roller rink.

Kitchen at 40 Celtic Park Avenue Dublin 9

Livingroom at 40 Celtic Park Avenue Dublin 9

Each “task” area has been zoned separately using discrete decorating tropes; the focus of the formal front room is its limestone fireplace with cast iron insert while the internal painted walls of the diningroom make it inviting, even on dark winter nights.

While these rooms are very tastefully laid out with blond timber floorboards it is the sizable kitchen-living area to the rear that will win over most buyers. Although a decade old it has aged well. The kitchen mixes and matches materials and comprises mainly below-counter units to better integrate it with the living area. Its gallery white doors have black polished granite counters while the island, where the sink is, has been wrapped in zebrano wood.

Large-format sliding doors lead out to the garden where there is a crab apple tree that was once the pride of the neighbourhood. The original owner of the house would divvy up the crop among neighbours who would then compete to make the best apple tart with the fruit. With high hedging on all sides the garden feels really private and has useful pedestrian rear access.

Second double bedroom at 40 Celtic Park Avenue Dublin 9

40 Celtic Park Avenue Dublin 9

The owner converted the garage into a granny flat with a separate entrance. This could generate an income under the rent-a-room scheme, or it would work as a fourth bedroom. It could also be easily reincorporated back into the house for use as a study cum bedroom.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, two decent doubles and a charming single as well as a bright, family bathroom.

Out front there are granite steps and garden-bed paving as well as a small space hived out for bins. There is off-street parking for at least two cars.

The connectivity is good here. The bus stop for the crosstown number 14 is around the corner while the number 16, which goes to the airport and across town, is a five-minute walk away. Killester Dart station is a 10-minute cycle from the house.

Measuring 150sq m/1,614sq ft, including granny flat, number 40 is seeking €595,000 through agent DNG.