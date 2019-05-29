Broadcaster Lorraine Keane’s renovated Monkstown home for €2.65m

Soundproofing and a room for shoes are just two of the features at 44 Belgrave Square West in Monkstown, Co Dublin, home of broadcaster Lorraine Keane and musician Peter Devlin.

Located in this popular quiet enclave off Monkstown Road, it was purchased by the couple 16 years ago when it was in a series of eight flats.

“It was my fourth house, as interiors are one of my passions, and though I never bought to renovate and flip, it just happened over the years. This is the place I have called home the longest – even from childhood,” says Keane, who left TV3 in 2009.

Lorraine Keane at home in Monkstown. Photograph: Alan Betson

Sitting room

Dining room

Keane spent 18 months renovating the property to what it is today; a completely restored period house, constructed in the 1860s on the west side of the square, which has a mixture of Victorian styles – both Italianate and ornamental Gothic.

For practicality, Keane placed the kitchen and breakfast room at hall level, which works so well, in terms of light and function. It’s a very much laid back affair at this level, and it is not until you enter the formal drawing and dining rooms upstairs that the size of the house becomes evident. The entire property extends to a very generous 450sq m (4,843sq ft)over four floors.

Kitchen Living at first floor level

Bedroom

At garden level are two self-contained one-bed apartments, which are now blocked off from the main house, though these could easily be reinstated should new owners require. They are completely soundproofed because this space was used by Devlin as a recording studio for his eponymous band The Devlins, whose song Crossing the River is featured in the Batman Returns movie.

In its current layout the property has four fine-sized bedrooms, but it is all a moveable feast, because the apartments at garden level could be used as further bedrooms, as indeed could the huge bathrooms which are located on the returns.

Keane had intended to create a principal suite for the main bedroom and adjoining nursery “but the house is just too big for the four of us”, and with the bug of renovation biting again, she has her eye on some properties in the area.

Belgrave Square West, Monkstown, Co Dublin

Dressing room

The rear garden, though not large, needs some love and attention, but the vast private park which the property overlooks is a green space used by all residents of the square.

“It’s a superb amenity and the residents’ committee organises everything from barbecues, movie nights to sports days, it’s also a lovely way for the children on the square to get to know their neighbours,” says Keane.

And the dressing room, lined with a wall of high heels, is a fun space where her daughters and their friends play dress up and “can try on anything with the exception of red-soled shoes” says Keane in a nod to her exceptionally well stocked wardrobe.

Only five properties on the square appear to have sold since 2010, as these houses tend to be homes for life. Number 44, in turnkey condition is on the market through Hunters seeking €2.65million.