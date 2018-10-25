Bright ideas with backyard options in Drumcondra for €550k

Number 6 Gracepark Road is a charming, mid-terrace redbrick villa that was refurbished and extended in the early noughties.

Situated at the Drumcondra village end of the road, it is one of a terrace of five and while parking on this part of the street, a busy corner, is difficult, this property comes to market with valuable off-street parking for up to two cars to the rear.

The three-bedroom property opens into a timber-floored hall with good ceiling heights. The first of the three bedrooms is situated to the front and has been painted Stone Blue, a restful shade by Farrow & Ball. This room had fine ceiling heights but the previous owner’s architect cleverly used some of the volume overhead to install an en suite bathroom off the master bedroom upstairs.

Hiving off of some of the ceiling height has created a cosy feeling where the bed is, the original ceiling height has been retained to the front of the room, by the window – a large single-glazed sash with a second set of glazing on the inside to keep out draughts.

Kitchen

Playroom

There are steps down to the rear of the house, which is now set out in a broken-plan fashion with a dining area to the front and leading through to the kitchen, which is housed in the original part of the house and its back window is where the sink is. This looks into the playroom area.

To the back of the diningroom, divided by a vertical half wall, is a light-filled familyroom with a gas fire.

Upstairs there are two doubles. The main bedroom has a good-sized en-suite bathroom, with space for a bath and lit by a rooflight.

The garden, accessed from the playroom, is southeast-facing and has vehicular rear access for up to two cars. There is also potential to build a mews house or an apartment with carport below, subject to planning.

The property, measures 115sq m/1,238sq ft and has a D1 Ber rating, and is seeking €550,000 through agent SherryFitzGerald.