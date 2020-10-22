Bright Foxrock living on generous site by sports ground for €1.375m

A detached 1930s Foxrock four-bed has had various renovations over the years, most recently in 2012. It also has potential for expansion – the house sits in the middle of a substantial third of an acre garden and has a garage which could convert to further accommodation.

Dunbrody runs to 204sq m (2,200sq ft) and is now for sale for €1.375 million through Sherry FitzGerald. The well-maintained property has the advantage of backing onto Silverpark GAA grounds, which gives it great privacy as it is not overlooked.

The house received a double-storey extension in the 1970s and a Miele kitchen in the early 1990s. Eight years ago it was revamped again; new double-glazed windows were installed, plus a new gas boiler and a fireplace with stove in the family room.

The front hall now has a mosaic-tiled floor, and the walls in the hall and upstairs landing are panelled. New owners may want to update again, and add more contemporary comforts such as en suites in some of the bedrooms.

A virtual tour of the property indicates that it is a bright home, with glazed internal doors, French windows at the end of the front hall and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors opening out to the back garden from the kitchen.

Dining room

Family room

The house is set well back from Torquay Road, not far from the junction with Leopardstown Road. An entrance porch with a wooden balustrade opens into the tiled front hall. Accommodation includes the family room with a bay window overlooking the front garden and an interconnecting living room and dining room.

The living room has a marble fireplace and opens into the dining area through a wide arch. This room has picture windows overlooking the back and side of the house.

Kitchen/breakfast room

Dunbrody, Torquay Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

The kitchen/breakfast room is mostly white, with blue touches – a blue and white Amtico floor, pale blue walls and a blueish-grey tiled splashback. A glossy black gas-fired Aga is set into a chimneybreast and there’s a utility room with a sink and shelving off it as well as a downstairs toilet. Sliding glass doors open from the kitchen onto a back patio.

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, all with fitted shelving. One has a bay window overlooking the front garden. The family bathroom has a bath, separate shower and a bidet.

The house is very private, in a garden surrounded on all sides by tall hedges. The garden is mainly in lawn, with mature shrubs and trees. There’s lots of room to park in a gravelled area at the front of the house.