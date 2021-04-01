Bright Ballsbridge mews with courtyard garden for €695k

Baggot Lane, which connects St Mary’s and Northumberland Roads in Ballsbridge, is a quiet little spot of converted properties that would in their heyday have been the old coach houses for the grand dames on Pembroke Road.

Its location is very popular as it not only bears the coveted Ballsbridge address, but it is within walking distance to the city centre, Charlemont Luas stop and the Dart station at Grand Canal Dock. It is also well served by a number of bus routes and the Aircoach service to Dublin Airport is just around the corner on Northumberland Road. Essentially you could live here without ever having to use a car.

Number 38 is a two-bedroom mews which was given a complete overhaul by the current owners after they purchased it in 2018. It appears on the Property Price Register as having sold for €602,000 at that time, and prior to this, it sold for €380,000 in 2011.

Kitchen

Dining area

Livingroom

Garden

Today it is in turnkey condition and behind the redbrick façade are bright high-end interiors. Inside the front door lies a spacious open-plan livingroom, which in turn leads to the eat-in kitchen. A large window set into the roof over the white marble island bounces lots of light into this space, as do the double sliding doors that open out on to the garden.

Upstairs are two bedrooms, and the principal has lovely features including a vaulted ceiling and round window, which is also found in the generous bathroom.

To the rear is a small courtyard garden which benefits from a southerly orientation. The tall cherry blossoms from next door give the appearance of greater lushness and are particularly lovely when viewed from the bathroom upstairs.

The popularity of the location is reflected in the prices achieved on Baggot Lane, where quite a few properties have sold for close to the million mark. The highest price was for Number 116, which was a three-bedroom unit at 198sq m (2,132sq ft). It sold for €1.4 million in 2015, at a time when the market was still recovering from the crash. Number 38 Baggot Lane is now on the market through Eoin O’Neill Property Advisors, seeking €695,000.