Bright and brilliant Donnybrook mews scheme from €2.25m

There must be loud sighs of relief from residents of Morehampton Lane, just off Herbert Park in Dublin 4. For almost three years now, this narrow cul-de-sac has been busy with development – blocked with trucks and the comings and goings of builders.

But after Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan’s Oakmount development sold its four spacious terraced houses for in and around €2 million apiece last year, it probably at least cheered neighbours up to be reminded of what their houses are now worth.

The latest offering, now complete – the electric gates are currently being installed – is a Bartra Homes development of four detached properties at the end of the same lane. Bartra purchased the site for €3.2 million from the family of the late businesswoman Gillian Bowler, who already had permission in place for the four houses designed by De Blacam and Meagher, on the site of her home.

“Very little changed from the original plans,” says Andy Richardson of De Blacam and Meagher. “The idea was to have the houses separated enough to get natural light, not only from the front and rear but also from the sides, ensuring natural light all day.” This is further facilitated by the use of internal glazing and the white palette, which reflects the light within.

In truth it is all about the natural light. From the superb principal bedroom – which occupies the entire first floor of the four-bed units – to the walls of glass in the kitchen, these lavish contemporary homes are a credit to their creative design.

Uniquely on the lane, these are detached properties, and a very far cry from the original notion of a mews dwelling. What is on offer here are three three-storey, four-bedroom houses extending to 259sq m (2,788sq ft) and a smaller but still sizeable two-storey three-bed house occupying 200sq m (2,158sq ft).

At ground level, an entrance hall set inside a lobby is laid out as a home office in the showhouse. This open area forms a link from the fourth bedroom – which is en suite, but staged as a study – to the living room, which shares a dual-sided fireplace with the dining room. There is a great sense of flow to the interiors.

Of interest on the top floor are the barrel vaulted ceilings, the exteriors of which are clad in zinc. Eliminating the peak in pitch-shaped roofs, “this shape gets nearer the edges than traditional styles, giving greater internal space while also adding an unusual top to the buildings,” says Richardson.

The promotional photographs do not do justice to these A3-rated houses. The internal light is incredible and the fittings, as one would expect, are expensive and built to last. Each property has off-lane parking for two cars and decent-sized gardens for city properties. Sherry FitzGerald is seeking €2.25 million for the four bed three-storey units, and the two-storey three-bedroom house is priced at €1.9 million.