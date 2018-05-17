Bowling along on Anglesea for €1.5m

Not only does 45 Anglesea Road back on to Merrion Cricket Club but there is a gate from the back garden opening directly into the grounds.

When the owners’ sports mad children were teenagers the grounds became their playing fields when the cricket season was over, and gave them a bird’s eye view when games were played.

Now downsizing, the couple bought the semi-detached 100-year-old house in 1997 when it was in bedsits. Six months after buying it, they moved into their renovated and extended (to 213sq m / 2,293sq ft) five-bedroom home.

The previous owners had converted the attic – now the fifth bedroom – and the present owners extended the kitchen, adding on a breakfast room built in the style of the house so it has sash windows and French doors to the back garden.

The interconnecting reception rooms feature antique white marble chimneypieces – architectural salvage sourced to replace missing ones. One of the bedrooms – on the first floor return and with a cast iron fireplace – is used as an informal living room, an appealing use of space if new owners don’t need so many bedrooms.

Recent improvements include a new kitchen – country style with painted timber doors and granite worktop and featuring a glossy black Aga. There is a cellar used for storage and the washer/dryer.

The bay windows in the front look over to the very handsome St Mary’s Church and beyond that to the RDS. There is off-street parking for one car or maybe two at a tight squeeze. Hunters is asking €1.5 million for 45 Anglesea Road.