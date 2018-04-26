Bowled over on Anglesea Road for €1.5m

This is a tall house with an elegant, Edwardian style to it.

Semi-detached, set back from one of Dublin’s historic and more pleasantly winding thoroughfares, 65 Anglesea Road’s three storeys, gable with inset motif, original windows and granite sills, create expectations that it more than lives up to.

Inside, all is light and high ceilings, pastel colours, white woodwork and lots of windows, both original and velux. The velux were one of the first things the vendor “put in everywhere possible”.

Number 65’s layout, a large 266sq m (2,860sq ft) of living space, and notable location have provided a lively and much-loved home to the vendor’s family for 20 years.

“The fact of the garden backing onto Mount Merrion Cricket Club has been great for us all,” he explains. “It brings families and the community on Anglesea Road together. In our family, the dog had the garden and the children had the cricket club. The club was also there for a social life and great pint.”

Agent Sherry FitzGerald is asking €1.5million.

It’s impossible, with original 1905 features everywhere, to overlook number 65’s origins. Ceiling heights apart, there are original picture and dado rails, doors, windows, fireplaces (every bedroom has one), decorative plasterwork and coloured, leaded glass in windows and doors. The front entrance door has an especially fine example of ornate glasswork.

The house, the vendor says, “was in reasonable condition” when they bought in 1998. “We gutted it anyway and started again. We wanted to put our stamp on it.”

The formal, interconnecting dining/drawingrooms were retained, except for the addition of a rear, iron-railed suntrap veranda. The ceilings are 11ft high, the plasterwork impressive and a pair of white marble fireplaces quite lovely.

The long, once dark kitchen/breakfastroom was brightened with the addition of six velux in an apex ceiling and, in the breakfast area, an arched window over the garden.

There is an original cast-iron fireplace in the family area. A cellar running under the house could be many things, including a home for wine.

A large, ceramic-tiled bathroom on the first return has Merrion Cricket Club views (these get better the higher up you go).

A bedroom on this return has a fine, mottled-marble original fireplace. The main, en suite bedroom has a white marble fireplace and in the remaining bedrooms the fireplaces are cast-iron originals. A mezzanine on the top floor could (and has in the past) make a bright study/office.

Houses sell well on Anglesea Road; number 9 sold in June 2017 for €1.05m and 89A sold in April 2017 for €1.55m. No 67, next door – much larger and with a home cinema – sold for €2.35m in 2016.