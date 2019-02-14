Bowled over by Anglesea Road scheme from €695k for two-beds

The spearmint green buildings of Dunluce, a boutique development that adjoins Merrion Cricket Club and the banks of the Dodder river in Dublin 4, is a local landmark. Its unusual cladding was designed to minimise reflected sunlight on the eyes of cricketers.

Developed by Blackhall Green Homes, the low-density scheme comprises four blocks with just 26 large apartments and penthouses in total. The landscaping has embraced the mature trees that were on the lands, where a house of the same name once stood, and includes water features. From the south and westerly balconies all you see are the playing fields and parklands of Herbert Park.

Bright and spacious livingroom

Asking prices were considered high when Dunluce first launched in 2016 but 19 of the units have since sold with the remaining seven now being brought to market. Priced individually, the properties’ asking prices haven’t increased since launch.

There are two penthouses which extend across the entire top floor of each block providing tri-aspect light as well as balconies on the east, south and western sides of the complex. Ceiling heights are impressive at 2.7m and the properties range in size from 150sq m (1,621sq ft) to 152sq m (1,635sq ft). They are likely to appeal to small families returning from abroad that are used to apartment living or down traders in the area.

Bedroom

From the balconies you can hear the wind in the trees and enjoy the sound of the water features. It is a soothing background noise that minimises traffic noise from Anglesea Road. The kitchen is smaller than you might expect in a property of this size and is separate to the large living cum dining area. The residences have B1 Ber ratings and are priced at €1.3 million and €1.45 million through joint agents Hooke & MacDonald and Lisney.

Ceiling heights in the two-bed units are slightly lower but at 2.6sq m (27.9sq ft) are still higher than standard. Ranging in size from 87sq m (937sq ft) to 90sq m (969sq ft), these are as big as an average three-bed semi and they enjoy the same luxurious scale in the bedrooms as the penthouses. The livingroom is open plan with kitchen by BeSpace. Asking prices start from €695,000 and range up to €785,000. The two-beds come with one surface car-parking space; the penthouses have two.

In addition each unit has a roomy basement storage locker – great for golf clubs, sports kit or other bulky storage.