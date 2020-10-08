Boutique Foxrock apartments with touch of class from €560,000

Brighton Wood, on Foxrock’s Brighton Road and within a few minutes’ walk of the village, is a classy scheme by housebuilder Castlethorn where 62 of the 85 homes have now been sold.

Designed by architects O’Mahony Pike, the use of mature trees made it feel very established even at launch. Now its red tiled roofs fit right in with the village’s arts and crafts period properties.

Launching on Thursday are two boutique apartment buildings that will be especially appealing to people looking to trade down and those wishing to get a foothold in this corner of Dublin 18.

The Rowan is situated at the entrance and looks more like a large house than a typical apartment block. The Foxbury is hidden away at the back of the estate.

Rowan living area.

Rowan living area.

In total, there are 14 two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom penthouse, which occupies the top floor of the Rowan building, where the two-bedroom units extend from 105sq m (1,130sq ft) to 107sq m (1,151sq ft). There are just four of these, two on the ground floor and another two on the first floor, with prices starting from €725,000 through agent Sherry FitzGerald.

These roomy homes have sizeable storage closets as well as a separate eat-in kitchen to the large living room. Double doors open out to Juliet balconies and there’s also a sizeable balcony that gets southern light.

All include large triple-glazed Carlson windows that stream light in, Siematic kitchens, supplied by Arena, with Corian countertops and Miele appliances, including white goods.

Rowan eat-in kitchen.

Rowan bedroom.

The penthouse, which extends to 159sq m (1,151sq ft) and has a south-facing terrace, is seeking €1.1 million.

The homes, set on a 12-acre site with oodles of green space for residents to enjoy, have 2.7m ceiling heights, sanitaryware by Villeroy & Boch, tiles supplied by TileStyle and come with a form of flooring included. The internal doors have solid brass door handles with a satin nickel finish, supplied by Knobs and Knockers. The show apartment is luxuriously fitted out by The Interiors Project.

There are 10 two-bed units in the Foxbury block; two at garden level, four on the first floor and another four on the second floor. These range in size from 88sq m (947sq ft) to 102sq m (1,098sq ft) and have an open-plan layout. Prices are from €560,000 to €635,000.