Bold design and sweeping views from Clare seaside town for €1m

Set on the site of Walton’s Quarry, in the oldest part of the seaside town of Kilkee, the West End, lies a contemporary property extending to 375sq m (4,036sq ft) over three floors on 0.75 of an acre.

Designed by its architect owner in 2001, he says the property had a “difficult birth”. “It took two years to get planning as the property is such an unusual design, and it is in a very sensitive area.” Inspiration for the curvilinear property came from architect Michael Scott’s house in Sandycove.

The old pathway which runs alongside the property was, two centuries ago, the main street in this small coastal town and the stone from the quarry itself built most of what Kilkee is today.

Perched high on a rocky outcrop, the views are outstanding and the house enjoys the highest site in the town – a 10-minute walk away. Local amenities include the diving boards at Newfoundout (Newfy) in place for more than a century, and the Pollock Holes are a five-minute stroll.

Unique design

Impressive sea views

Kitchen

Because the house is split level there are entrances on all floors, but the convenience of installing a dumb waiter on the ground floor in the garage cleverly allows the weekly shopping to be dispatched easily to the third floor. This is where the reception rooms and kitchen are located, taking full advantage of the panoramic views.

Also at ground level is a sauna – ideal after a dip in the sea, and a games room.

There are five bedrooms on the second floor and all but one has sea views.

On the upper floor is the open-plan kitchen/living/dining area, the focal point of which is a large wraparound window. Composed of seven sections of 11mm thick safety glass, each weighing 26 stone, it is a perfect spot for storm watching.

From here there is an outdoor terrace, but more interestingly, the upper terrace – which takes up the entire footprint of the property and accessed via a spiral staircase, has hosted two concerts with over a hundred guests.

The house has two wood-burning stoves, underfloor heating and CAT 5 cabling throughout.

The property, in good order – though the décor could do with a refresh – has a potential income with Airbnb of €2,000 per week, and is on the market through Chesser Auctioneers with an asking price of €1 million.