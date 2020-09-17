Blank canvas on perenially popular Nutley Road for €1.55m

Four “For Sale” signs appearing on Nutley Road at the same time has to be some sort of record for the sought-after Dublin 4 road. People tend to stay a lifetime in the large houses that line the winding road linking Nutley Lane with Ailesbury Road. It’s no surprise then to hear that one of those houses on the market is a downsizer, another a former embassy rental and now the latest to come for sale is an executor sale – probably the most common reason these houses come to the market.

Number 18 Nutley Road, a semi-detached five bed last changed hands decades ago. Then the owners did their own updating as evidenced by the green bathroom suite, the fitted wardrobes and desk and wash-hand basins in the bedrooms, an en suite for the main bedroom and the extended fitted kitchen – all signs of how up to date it once was.

Kitchen opening into breakfast room

Living room with arch into the dining room

New owners will view with renovation in mind – they will be buying for the location, Nutley being perenially popular with families trading up. The long and wide southwest facing back garden also offers great potential, its size and orientation offers a range of options when it comes to modernising and extending.

The double fronted house has 233sq m (2,507sq ft). Downstairs off the spacious hall, number 18 has a study, a spacious living room with the unusual original feature of tall arched windows looking out on the back garden, through to a dining room and the extended kitchen/breakfast room. A family room – now used for storage – is to the front in what was perhaps at one time a garage. Upstairs there are three doubles and two good singles as well as the family bathroom.

Hall

Neighbouring houses that have changed hands in recent years have extended across the rear: the gardens on this road vary in length as the road winds its way and the garden in number 18 is 45m (147sqft) long and backs on to RTÉ grounds. The owner was clearly a skilled gardener as the rear garden, mostly in lawn but fringed with deep flowerbeds, is full of colour and variety. To the front there is off-street parking for three or four cars.

Garden

Patio leading into garden

Lisney is the agent selling number 18 Nutley Road, seeking €1.55 million.