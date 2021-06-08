Blackrock family home with dedicated work space for €1.15m

58 Avoca Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin, extends to 1,798sq ft, offering plenty of space for all the family.  
Houses with home offices have a particular appeal at the moment, so a four-/five-bedroom house in Blackrock, Co Dublin, is likely to be of interest to families working from home. Upstairs, a small double bedroom has been fitted out as a home office by Newcastle Design; downstairs, a room to the left of the front hall could be a playroom, bedroom or another home office.

Number 58 Avoca Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin, a detached 167sq m (1,798sq ft) house with a D1 Ber rating, has been one family’s home since it was built in 1995 by developer Castlethorn. It’s in a quiet corner of the development of about 100 houses off Avoca Avenue, says its owner, facing an oak walk that leads into a nearby park. It’s now for sale for € 1,150,000 through DNG.

The owners have made some changes to their home – flooring the attic, putting in Stira stairs, replacing kitchen countertops with granite, replacing and double-glazing all windows, extending the family room – since they moved in more than 25 years ago. Pictures show a solid suburban house presented in good condition. A tiled entrance porch opens into a hall, which like the rest of the downstairs rooms has wooden floors.

Living room
Family room
On the right, the livingroom has a deep box bay window, a white marble fireplace and double doors opening into the diningroom, which has double doors opening into the garden. A conservatory at the back of the house has been replaced by the extension to the family room: this has floor-to-ceiling windows at the back and one side and a high sloping roof with two skylights.

A wide arch at the side of the family room opens into the kitchen: this is a classic U-shape, with a tiled floor, tiled splashbacks, cream units and a bright red Stanley range. There’s a decent-sized utility room off the downstairs room to the left of the front hall, the room that could be a playroom/home office/fifth bedroom. There’s also a downstairs toilet.

Dining area
Kitchen
Upstairs, the main bedroom over the livingroom has a deep bay window and an en suite shower room that was refurbished last year. All the bedrooms are carpeted and have built-in wardrobes.

There’s a patio and a gravelled garden at the back of the house, bordered by raised flowerbeds well stocked with bushes and a parking space at the front.

Back garden
