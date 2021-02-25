Blackrock cottage beside a babbling brook and parkland for €725k

Tucked away behind Brookfield Terrace in Blackrock is Brookfield Place – a quiet row of terraced houses. The only traffic is that of neighbours coming and going, and though it is just around the corner from Carysfort Avenue, it feels a million miles away. This is especially true when you look out the windows to the rear of number 44, as the cottage overlooks a vast green park adjacent to Carraig Lawn Tennis Club.

The property, which extends to 98sq m (1,055sq ft), was purchased in 2013 for €395,000. Since then a downstairs bathroom has been converted into a utility room, a wood-burning stove installed and a rear garden added.

At the time of sale in 2013 the rear garden was not part of the property, as it was owned by the council. It was subsequently purchased and landscaped with raised beds and shrubs. It has been laid with gravel for minimum maintenance but could be developed further if new owners wished.

A railing rather than a wall now forms the boundary to the rear. This was a clever move as a rivulet runs beneath so, in addition to the visual tranquillity of flowing water, there are also the lovely gurgling sounds it produces; a pleasant contrast to the suburban traffic a few streets over.

A rivulet flows at the end of the garden.

The little river is maintained by the council through the use of floodgates, so there is no risk to the house, according to the vendor. It also provides a security boundary between the property and the green space beyond.

Internally, the white walls and a double-height vaulted ceiling in the main living area give a great sense of space. A new wood-burning stove – set into the old hearth – is the focal point of the room and adds to the tranquil air.

The kitchen.

The living area.

Bedroom.

The property has two bedrooms, both of which are en suite.

The main bedroom is located upstairs and has a new Velux in the roof, which floods the room with light, and the views to the parkland beyond are even better from this floor.

The second bedroom is downstairs and overlooks the front garden, while the open-plan kitchen-cum-dining room overlooks and has access to the rear garden.

The front of the property has two car spaces in the gravel driveway.

Sherry FitzGerald is seeking €725,000 for number 44. Right next door number 45, measuring slightly larger at 102sq m (1,097sq ft), went on the market in late August 2020 and was sold by November for €735,000 which was €10,000 above its asking price.

It is not hard to see why people choose to live here, as it has all the benefits of proximity to Blackrock village but a feeling of being miles from anywhere.