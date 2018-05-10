Bijou three-bed in Dublin 8 with a handy income to boot for €495k

Number 138 South Circular Road, an end-of-terrace property that lies next door to McCann’s Builders Providers, is just a stone’s throw from Leonard’s Corner. The property was overhauled by previous owners who added an extension to the rear, which is now used as a third bedroom.

The current owners upgraded the property, adding new floors at ground level in addition to a second bathroom, new boiler and extra insulation.

While not particularly large, the 80sq m (861sq ft) of space is cleverly thought out, and an inner hall door along with double-glazed window provides an impressive noise solution to traffic from the busy road outside.

The front rooms were amalgamated to form a living-cum-dining space, which has a service hatch to the kitchen. A brick hearth with an open fire, while not original, creates a nice feature in the room. This space would benefit from changing the green on the back wall to a brighter colour to help reflect internal light.

The property has two bathrooms, which is unusual for a house this size, and also a separate utility behind a rather quirky blue door.

Two bedrooms upstairs are bright doubles and retain their original hearths.

The third bedroom at ground level, opens out to a long but narrow back garden, which has a wall of bamboo leading to an outdoor seating area. This bedroom could also work as a further living room due to its aspect.

The house has an annual income of €5,735 from gable signage overlooking the builder’s providers, which would go a long way to the property’s annual running costs.

On the other side of South Circular Road – through Leonard’s Corner – houses command much higher prices, thanks to the “Portobello effect”. 35 Lombard Street West, and 17 Ovoca Road, at 90sq m (967sq ft) and 85sq m (915sq ft), and while not technically in Portobello, are for sale asking €650,000 and €615,000 respectively. Beirne and Wise is seeking €495,000 for this 80sq m (861sq ft) house in turnkey condition.