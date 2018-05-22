Bigger, higher, better two-bed in Rialto for €375k

Quite a few properties in Rialto in need of renovation have been sold in recent years, with value for money and proximity to a Luas stop making the location attractive.

Number 2 Colbert’s Fort was purchased by property speculator Justin Lennon in 2017 for €205,000. “It was uninhabitable and had been vacant for years, all that was really left of the original structure was the front and side walls and floorboards.”

A year later, the 70sq m (748sq ft) property has come a long way from its semi-dilapidated state. “We built a larger extension to the rear, and the high ceiling and sky lantern really opens up the property.” Indeed, along with the large patio door and white-themed decor, the entire house is flooded with light.

2 Colbert’s Fort Rialto Dublin 8

Having worked in the telecoms industry for years, Lennon has turned his hand to renovating older properties having completed this project and a couple in Wicklow over the past year. He is currently renovating a house in Mayo.

“I have an excellent builder, but sometimes the costs of renovation to get a project right exceeds the initial budget – this project cost in excess of €100,000, from the quartz countertop in the kitchen to raising the rear garden to catch the sun. All the external walls had to be insulated – we also insulated the interior walls to get a higher energy rating.” The Ber has risen to a C1.

Galley kitchen

The property has two double bedrooms, a fine bathroom and a galley kitchen – the upper cupboards are a metre high, giving lots of storage.

The front rooms were opened up to allow a bright and airy dining-cum-living space. The old fireplace has been sealed up – to increase the energy rating – but new owners could install a stove for toasty winter evenings.

The rear garden is one of the selling points, catching the sun due to its southeasterly aspect.

Staged by Fit Out Interiors, the 70sq m property is in turnkey condition and would make a fine alternative to an apartment considering its asking price of €375,000 through Felicity Fox.