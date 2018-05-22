Bigger, higher, better two-bed in Rialto for €375k
Terraced house was bought in 2017 for €205k
- Address: 2 Colbert's Fort Rialto Dublin 8
- Price: € 375,000
- Agent: Felicity Fox
Quite a few properties in Rialto in need of renovation have been sold in recent years, with value for money and proximity to a Luas stop making the location attractive.
Number 2 Colbert’s Fort was purchased by property speculator Justin Lennon in 2017 for €205,000. “It was uninhabitable and had been vacant for years, all that was really left of the original structure was the front and side walls and floorboards.”
A year later, the 70sq m (748sq ft) property has come a long way from its semi-dilapidated state. “We built a larger extension to the rear, and the high ceiling and sky lantern really opens up the property.” Indeed, along with the large patio door and white-themed decor, the entire house is flooded with light.
Having worked in the telecoms industry for years, Lennon has turned his hand to renovating older properties having completed this project and a couple in Wicklow over the past year. He is currently renovating a house in Mayo.
“I have an excellent builder, but sometimes the costs of renovation to get a project right exceeds the initial budget – this project cost in excess of €100,000, from the quartz countertop in the kitchen to raising the rear garden to catch the sun. All the external walls had to be insulated – we also insulated the interior walls to get a higher energy rating.” The Ber has risen to a C1.
Galley kitchen
The property has two double bedrooms, a fine bathroom and a galley kitchen – the upper cupboards are a metre high, giving lots of storage.
The front rooms were opened up to allow a bright and airy dining-cum-living space. The old fireplace has been sealed up – to increase the energy rating – but new owners could install a stove for toasty winter evenings.
The rear garden is one of the selling points, catching the sun due to its southeasterly aspect.
Staged by Fit Out Interiors, the 70sq m property is in turnkey condition and would make a fine alternative to an apartment considering its asking price of €375,000 through Felicity Fox.