Bigger, brighter and better in Kimmage for €425K

When the owner of 50 Kilfenora Road – on a small street just beyond the Supervalu on Sundrive Road – bought the property in late 2015 it needed gutting.

He paid €220,000 for the pebbledash-fronted former council house – a two-up, two down typical of the area measuring about 90sq m/968sq ft.

It was on a corner site and he hired architect Joan McElligott to maximise the plot, extending out the back, to the side and even to the front, adding almost 30sq m to its size to make the property 119sq m/1,280sq ft.

The original kitchen is now a crisp eat-in space that overlooks the south-facing garden. It has an island with white units and on-trend black sink with a wall of soft grey handless cabinetry, sourced from In House at The Panelling Centre. The dining area overlooks the small lawned garden which has a patio area and lawn.

Family room

To the front is a family room that can be closed off from the kitchen by a set of doors. This is a great addition for anyone with a young family as kids can play freely here.

By extending out to the side, he added a separate sitting room, with a door to shut out noise and another place to escape to. Here the focal point is a tall, black limestone frame surround for a Stanley wood-burning stove. The fire-retardant bricks to the rear help to throw even more heat back into the room.

Upstairs, there are now three good double bedrooms. The master has a smart shower en suite with an opaque glass window for privacy. You can see the mountains from the third bedroom, currently set up as a sizeable study.

The property has off-street parking to the front as well as a large utility room to the side, accessed from the garden. Extending to about 60sq ft, it includes a washing machine and drier.

Thanks to upgrading, the house now boasts a B2 Ber rating and is seeking €425,000 through agents Lisney.