Big family appeal in carefully recrafted Nutley classic for €2.25m

The allure of roads with Nutley in the address saw houses sell for more than €3 million in boomier times, but properties here have always been in high demand.

The three Nutleys – Road, Avenue and Park – are flanked by substantial homes with fine gardens, located minutes from Donnybrook village and some of the most desirable schools in Dublin.

60 Nutley Avenue, which underwent a considerable renovation and extension in 2006 under the guidance of Brazil Architects, is all about space. The property now extends to 378sq m (4,068sq ft) which isn’t far off the proportions of those grand Victorian dames around the corner on Merrion Road.

All that remains of the original house is the front wall. The new energy rating of B2 is significant considering the size of the property, and the fact that it has an open fireplace, and lots of windows and doors to the garden.

A peek into the utility or cloakroom is ample indication of the level of detail, thought and considerable finance that went into this property, which is set over three floors.

The cloakroom, which also houses a bathroom, is lined with high-end bespoke units created by craftsman John Daly, who spent a considerable time here, as he also designed the kitchen, utility and dressing rooms.

Formal living room

Off a generous hallway lies a formal living room with an open fire in a limestone surround, and opposite is a home office. But it is the rear of the property that is the hub of this well-laid-out family home.

The kitchen is simply enormous, filled with storage, high-end Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, and a most unusual stone countertop, which resembles weathered brown leather.

From here, a triple sliding glass door leads to the family television room, where everything from Velux windows to the fire has a remote control, and this space opens to the garden via French windows.

At the end of the garden, a low-maintenance affair laid out in tiers, there is a studio. Though now filled with musical instruments, the fact that it has a separate entrance along a pathway to the side of the house, in addition to a large bathroom, means it could work really well as a space for an au pair or a family member.

The property has five large bedrooms and, as one would expect, the principal has a dressing room alongside the en suite.

Three bedrooms are on the first floor and the two rooms on the top floor will really appeal to teenagers.

Number 60 will suit a family seeking lots of space for teenagers to have privacy, a peaceful area away from it all for adults, and a superb hub where the family can come together. The house in turnkey condition is on the market through DNG seeking €2.25 million.