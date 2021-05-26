Big Apple chic in two-bed townhouse by Greystones Golf Club for €625,000

The cut-stone outbuildings of Killincarrig Manor, which overlook the rolling greens of Greystones Golf Club, seem like an unlikely spot for a New York nightspot queen to have reigned supreme but Delia Roche-Kelly – a hip hostess who in the 1980s and early 1990s held court in the East Village in her eponymous supper club – grew up in the Burnaby, in the big house, Killincarrig Manor, which her father, property developer Matt Gallagher, had bought from Lady Burnaby.

Delia’s was essentially a supper club where Upper East Siders could rub power shoulders with socially mobile Irish emigrants on its postage stamp-sized dance floor. It was a favourite with JFK jnr before his marriage, as well as with the actors Sylvester Stallone and Uma Thurman, and was where the fashion designer Donna Karan celebrated her fashion shows.

When Roche-Kelly returned from the Big Apple, she artfully reimagined the manor’s outbuildings as stylish townhouses and apartments incorporating Manhattan loft sensibilities including high ceilings and large windows with golf course views.

Alannah’s House, Killincarrig Manor, The Burnaby, Greystones, Co Wicklow.

Livingroom with stove.

Livingroom and kitchen.

When brought to market in 2005, prices for the sizeable properties, which are all slightly different in terms of layout, started at €795,000.

O’Gorman Properties is bringing Alannah’s House, which is named after one of her children, to the market asking €625,000. BER exempt and extending to 128sq m (1,377sq ft), the size of some four-bedroom semis for sale in this part of Co Wicklow, it is a well-laid-out home that will especially appeal to downsizers.

It has a separate kitchen and living room with each of these rooms extending to more than 30sq m.

Kitchen.

Lounge area in kitchen.

Bedroom.

The dual-aspect living room has a pitched roof with a raised, wood-burning stove set into a corner and more light comes in through roof glazing.

Accessed from the livingroom via a brick-lined opening, the kitchen has painted timber units on both walls with a Rangemaster stove in pride of place. Off it is a separate utility room plumbed for a washing machine.

Each of the bedrooms offers 24sq m of slumber space and has its own en suite bathroom. The main bedroom opens out to a Juliet balcony.

There is a south-facing walled and paved terrace to the front of the house. Lane House, number 5, a two-bed of 127sq m (1,375sq ft), sold in 2017 for €550,000, according to the Property Price Register.