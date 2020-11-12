Between sports clubs and the sea in Clontarf for €1.5m

The seafront in Clontarf has been transformed in the last few years, in part by the cycle lane that bring hordes of Lycra-clad exercisers whizzing along its south-facing shoreline. And now Covid restrictions have every denizen in this part of Dublin 3 embracing all this area has to offer. Swimmers jump in at several jetties and muscle-types work the outdoor exercise machines, so on sunny days it looks more like Venice Beach. You can expect gridlock on the Bull Wall and plenty of activity along the vast stretch of Dollymount Beach.

The upshot is that the sizeable semi-detached houses that line this stretch of road are in high demand, despite the busy thoroughfare that stands between them and the water.

Number 125 is in walk-in condition, having been extended to a design by Optimise Design that makes the most of every square centimetre.

The double-fronted property was formerly a B&B known as The White House, and was in need of complete modernisation when its owners bought it in 2013 for €750,000, according to the property price register.

Its interconnecting reception rooms to the left still retain their original mantelpieces and tiled fire surrounds but underfoot is a wide plank, oak floor warmed by underfloor heating. The sliding pocket doors that divide the room are still in situ and the window frames are now a fashionable grey.

On the other side of the hall is the kitchen and familyroom to its rear, a space that extends the depth of the house and overlooks its extensive rear garden, which runs to 47m/155ft long. It adjoins Clontarf Lawn Tennis Club. To the left are the playing fields of Scoil Uí Chonaill GAA Club, which means that the rear of the house is completely private and not overlooked.

The kitchen is by Noel Dempsey Design and features marble countertops and splashbacks. Best of all is the window-seated table in the kitchen to the front of the property. Commanding sea views it is a wonderful way to brighten up these dark mornings.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms supplied by Waterloo in Dún Laoghaire. The main bedroom enjoys a bay window that frames the lovely vista and is one of two bedrooms with spectacular sea views.

The house, which measures 206sq m/2,217 sq ft and has a C1 Ber rating, is seeking €1.5 million through agent DNG. It is ready for the next owners to simply open their suitcases and unpack.