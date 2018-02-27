Better than your average redbrick with extension surprise in Glasnevin

From the exterior, 15 Ballymun Road in Glasnevin resembles the usual period home, with red bricks, sash windows and off-street parking. The interconnecting reception rooms with period fireplaces and high ceilings are again standard fare within the expectations of a house from this era.

It is not until one passes through a third reception room and then through the kitchen does the wow factor come in the form of a remarkable extension – which stretches to double height over a dining area.

It is a very jazzy affair altogether – especially with the outdoor lights shimmering at sunset. The commercial built-in barbecue and hotplate in the garden tell a tale that the house was home to a family who entertained on a grand scale.

Indeed, the current owner purchased the property in 2006 from the late Oliver Hughes, who died suddenly in 2016. One of Ireland’s best-known publicans, and owner of Lillie’s Bordello, Hughes, in conjunction with architect Denis Byrne, designed this very cool space, which is surrounded by equally remarkable landscaping.

The extension was added in 2004, and includes a utility room and spacious bathroom. In addition, Hughes dug down to create a large wine cellar. Though now empty, it has the capacity for hundreds of bottles.

Dining space

Such a large dining space in the extension allows the former dining room in the old part of the house to be utilised as a second drawing room, or a fifth bedroom.

A further living room which connects the hall to the kitchen – has been extended on one side with a wall and ceiling of glass in period style, and is warmed by a stove set into the hearth of an old fireplace.

The layout currently allows two formal reception rooms, a relaxed living room and the cool dining area, which opens out to the gardens.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, three of which are fine doubles. One lies on the return beside a large family bathroom with three further rooms on the first floor. The master is as large as the drawing room beneath and flooded with light thanks to three bay windows.

There is access to the attic – which has been converted and has full head height, via a narrow and slightly wobbly spiral staircase. It offers a space to work from home or a vast storage area.

The front gardens have also been landscaped and there is off street parking for two cars.

The house, with the exception of the hallway with yellow and green dated wallpaper, is in excellent condition and is on the market through Hunters with an asking price of €1.25 million.

It is an ambitious price for a home on Ballymun Road, but with 210sq m (2,261sq ft) and the superb extension this is not your average period house.