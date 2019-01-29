Best views in Dublin from chilly Howth one-bed for €325,000

Overlooking Balscadden Bay and on the ascent to the cliff walk around the hill of Howth, just minutes from the harbour, the Asgard apartment building has one of the best aspects in the capital.

Set on the site of the old Dalriada Hotel it is home to just 20 apartments. Paul Hewson, aka U2 frontman Bono, was the owner of a double apartment below and it’s where his late father lived for a time. The views from the tiny property are pretty electrifying.

Number 18 is a one-bed top floor unit where you can drink in the vista below and it is easy to imagine descending the nearby steps to the shingle beach for a dip.

The building exterior needs painting – a downside to coastal living – and the roof wears a hat of green moss but none of this detracts from the key selling point, those southeast-facing sea views.

The apartment is accessed via a set of tiled steps, not ideal for downtraders, but once ascended the views from the top floor here are worth it.

Recently refreshed

The apartment has been recently refreshed and wears soft coats of restful grey. Off the internal hall the bedroom is to the left and overlooks the road. To the right is the living room. Here there is room to install a decent-sized couch and another chair fireside – this apartment has an open fireplace and its warmth is more than just visual, it’s essential. With a BER rating of G there is no installed heating – its current owners uses the plug-in electric kind and this is something the next owner will want to address.

A dining table, set against a large picture window, is where you could while away many hours surf gazing.

While small, the kitchen, off the living room, is very well appointed with the sink located under another large picture window from which to enjoy the ever-changing vista.

Number 8, a two-bed unit on the ground floor of 65sq m with a large outside space of 34sq m, is also for sale, seeking €460,000, while number 3, a compact 48sq m two-bed, has gone sale agreed through agent Quillsen for more than its €420,000 asking. Number 19, which shares an entrance with number 18, sold in 2014 for €225,000 and the two-bedroom unit was then reconfigured as a roomy one-bed. It recently sold for €350,000.

Number 18 measures 37sq m (406sq ft), and is seeking €325,000 through agent SherryFitzGerald. There is an annual management fee of €1,500.