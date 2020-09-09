Become the keeper of Killiney’s landmark archway and lodge for €1.25m

Rapunzel springs to mind viewing Camelot on Victoria Road in Killiney. The landmark property was originally constructed by Robert Warren, who owned Killiney Hill, in or around 1853. It served as the gate lodge to three properties: Victoria Castle (now Ayesha Castle) Mount Eagle and Mount Mapas Cottage. It is thought – according to the Dictionary of Irish Architects website – that Sandham Symes, the grandson of Robert Warren was the architect of the lodge.

Described in the celebrated book Between the Mountains and the Sea by Peter Pearson as “the magical cut granite archway and gate lodge, which is such a feature of Killiney village” locals will be familiar with the property that traverses the road with its signature archway.

The unique house was purchased 29 years ago by its current owner Kaye Young, who fell for its sea views of Killiney Beach all the way over to the Sugar Loaf Mountain and Bray Head. These views are seen from private balconies off the principal bedroom and the livingroom.

Hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen

The round tower, which has been used as an art studio by its owner

An avid gardener, for Young it was the 36m (118ft) rear garden that really clinched the deal, with high stone walls giving complete privacy and protection from sea winds.

Laid out with herbaceous borders that meander all the way down to an old potting shed, Young planted many signature plants and trees in addition to peony roses, antique roses, a plethora of maple varieties and a number of unusual rosemary species.

The 154sq m (1,655sq ft) property which is accessed from its front door – just under the arch – has off-street parking for two small cars, and is laid out over three floors.

At garden level are two bedrooms that open out to a dining terrace, with the middle floor housing the principal bedroom and the round tower, which itself has been used as an art studio by Young, whose work adorns the walls of the property.

On the top floor there’s a new kitchen – installed earlier this year – and the livingroom with its remarkable views.

View from the property

Private garden

Large garden

Aerial view of the property

The family bathroom is brand new and is now a wet room, and the tower, which was in its previous life a bathroom with a Jacuzzi, has since been dry lined and insulated with new casing on the spiral staircase.

The property also has a new high-tech security system with remote-controlled heating.

It will be the views, large private garden and the unique architecture of Camelot that will appeal to buyers in search of a home in Killiney.

Despite the newly added kitchen and bathroom, the three-bed could do with a cosmetic upgrade in the livingroom and main bedroom. Camelot is now on the market through Lisney, seeking €1.25 million.