Beachfront bungalow bliss in Skerries for €1.3m

The views from Wavecrest, on Skerries’ north strand, are the first thing you see. Wide and uninterrupted, they sweep across the Irish Sea to the Mountains of Mourne, Clogherhead and Warrenpoint. More immediate views are of swimmers, sail boats and Skerries Harbour.

The sea is the first thing you hear, the constant roll of waves on to the pebbled beach. Every view can be enjoyed from all rooms in Wavecrest and every room is soothed by waves across pebbles. In summer anyway, wintery seas have another appeal.

The north strand is some 1.2km long and Wavecrest has the longest stretch of shoreline fronting any of its houses. The bungalow was built, with imaginative appreciation of the location 18 years ago. The vendors’ purchase of the site on which Wavecrest is built made news at the time, The Irish Times referred to the 1/16th of an acre site with a derelict cottage as “the most expensive acre in the country” when it sold for 70,000 punts.

Wavecrest’s vendors had already sold their larger, nearby family home before building the smaller home as a house in which to enjoy their retirement. “Wavecrest has been much loved,” says a family member. “We have fantastic memories of family celebrations and gatherings there.”

Not that Wavecrest, with a floor area of 164sq m (1,765sq ft), is a small house. Local architect Niamh Butler’s design is notable for its soaring ceilings, light, restful spaces and large – often angled – windows on to the sea views. Floors are marble tiled, predominant colours are a primrose yellow on walls, the honied shine of polished wood and creamy marble. The main of the two bedrooms is ensuite, there is a kitchen/dining area, utility, inner lobby with sitting area, drawingroom, bathroom and shower room. Agent DNG/McKenna Healy is seeking €1.3 million.

Leading directly on to the beach, Wavecrest is limestone walled for privacy with a cobble-locked driveway along the side, quiet courtyards at either end and a central, inner courtyard from where steps lead directly to the beach. A detached outbuilding has after-swim showering facilities.

A new owner may find two bedrooms limiting (a family member points out that they were “all that was needed at the time”) but will have the option of adding a level, or extending the ground floor.

The entrance hallway is made interesting by a curved wall and, halfway along at the house’s centre, an atrium-like central lobby some 20ft high. A sitting area looks past the inner courtyard to the sea and horizon, glass doors and windows ensure unimpeded views. The drawingroom also faces the sea and, at sitting level, encourages the optical illusion that sea paddling is just a step outside the diamond-angled window. There’s a marble fireplace, high apex ceiling and French doors to the inner courtyard.

The main bedroom is to the other side of the inner courtyard, has another diamond-angled window, walk-in wardrobe and a marble tiled ensuite with viewing windows, bath and separate shower. The second, guest bedroom, has nicely sloping ceilings and fitted wardrobes.

The kitchen gets light from all sides – from a picture window over the sea, several velux and a couple of French doors. There is Amtico flooring in the dining area, which is large enough to fit a table for eight. The kitchen has a marble tiled floor, marble topped centre isle with inset Belfast sink, granite worktops and French doors to a side courtyard.

There is private parking for several cars.