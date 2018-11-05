Bask in luxury at Dublin 8 villa enjoying Portobello effect for €795k

Although they are technically not in the Dublin district of Portobello, which runs from the Grand Canal to South Circular Road, bordered by Leonard’s Corner and Richmond Street South, the many small streets running off the northern side of this much sought after district are said to have the Portobello effect, with prices reflecting the high demand for housing so close to the city centre.

No 29 Lombard Street West, a Victorian two-bed, was bought by its current owner, Barbara Gilmartin, in 2010 for €330,000. Old photographs hanging on the bathroom wall show a very different home from the one on offer today. What was an unloved, dark house with a lean-to at the rear has been completely rebuilt. “With a good builder and architect, over the course of seven months we finished the project on time and within budget,” Gilmartin says.

Liam McLoughlin was the architect tasked with the renovation and extension, which added 35sq m (377sq ft) to the house, in the form of a large kitchen and dining area to the rear of the property. In addition, a bay window was installed to the front of the house, bringing the house into line with its neighbours.

29 Lombard Street West, Dublin 8: the sittingroom

29 Lombard Street West, Dublin 8: the kitchen

29 Lombard Street West, Dublin 8: the dining area

29 Lombard Street West, Dublin 8: the bathroom

The amount of natural light now flowing through the house – the result of several large Velux windows, and patio doors in the kitchen – is incredible. The trade-off with the extension meant a reduction from a city-sized garden to a courtyard, but the way the patio doors open creates a seamless link between the dining area and outdoors, creating a large entertaining space.

The property now has two bedrooms; the third was turned into a spacious bathroom with free-standing bath and double shower. There is a further bathroom on the ground floor.

Interiors were overseen by Noelle O’ Donoghue, who gave the sittingroom a period vibe, in keeping with the era of the house, while making the livingroom, to the rear, simple and contemporary.

Gilmartin, bitten by the renovation bug, is seeking another project nearby; she has put her turnkey-condition home, which now measures 112sq m (1,205sq ft), on the market through DNG with an asking price of €795,000.