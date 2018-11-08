Bang per buck at roomy Ballsbridge mews for €1.3m

Built in 1982, Ayot Mews at 25 Raglan Lane and extending to 207sq m (2,228 sq ft) could hardly be considered a typical mews property, due to its size and an additional 70 sq m (750 sq ft) of rear garden space. In fact, from a Google Earth perspective, this property has one of the largest garden spaces of the mews properties on the lane.

This space allowed for a long room to the rear of the house that opens into the garden through two sets of French windows.

Ayot Mews 25 Raglan Lane Ballsbridge Dublin 4

Off the hallway is a kitchen-cum-breakfast room and an office. Despite being in fine working order, the kitchen – currently a maple shaker style – could do with a cosmetic facelift.

It is in the formal living room however that the space here really reveals itself. A lovely bright room with a fireplace as a focal point, it leads out to a formal dining area, and this in turn leads to the garden room – currently used as a third reception room.

The entire ground floor could easily be reconfigured. New owners might prefer to place the kitchen in the garden room due to its size, the fine utility room that sits adjacent and the amount of natural light that fills the room through a central roof light and a multitude of glass windows and doors overlooking the garden.

On the first floor are three double bedrooms, the principal is en suite and has a very spacious dressing room. Upstairs, on the second floor, the attic has been converted and is now laid out as a bedroom, here there is a further bathroom, which gives the property four full bathrooms and a guest toilet.

The property has been staged for sale, but needs a lick of paint here and there and new owners will most likely take the opportunity to upgrade the house. The BER at E1 almost certainly needs to be addressed.

Another plus, besides the size of the house and garden – which also needs tending – is the off street parking for two cars behind private gates.

The house first sold in 1996 for a reported IR£320,000 and again at auction in 2000 when it attained IR£1.56 million – almost €2 million. It appeared on the market in 2015 asking €1 million but failed to sell. Now an executor sale, the property is on the market through Colliers seeking €1.3 million.