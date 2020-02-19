Authentic and walk-in ready in Kilmainham for €625k

The period charm of the Edwardian semi at 64 Mountshannon Road was what caught the attention of the young couple who bought five years ago (for €545,000) – that and the location. The quiet Kilmainham road, lined with period redbricks, is close to St James’s Hospital and its Luas stop and so has a handy commute into the city centre. Now with a growing family the owners are moving on, selling their 109sq m (1173sq ft) three-bed through DNG with an asking price of €625,000.

Period details include original fireplaces, polished floorboards and pretty stained glass panels in the front door, while the ceilings throughout have that extra height that make the rooms feel more spacious.

The front reception room

The rear reception room

The kitchen

For their era the ground floor layout in these houses is slightly unusual. There are two interconnecting reception rooms as might be expected – the front with a bay and original slate fireplace – but the rear one, here used as a dining room, opens directly down a couple of steps into the small kitchen to the rear.

It was originally a scullery but the previous owners modernised it, installing a fitted kitchen with plenty of cupboards and counter space – the floor to ceiling glazed panel looking out to the garden is an attractive contemporary feature.

The main bedroom

The patio garden

Upstairs, there is a single bedroom in the return, a family bathroom, a double bedroom to the rear and a grandly proportioned main bedroom that runs the width of the front with a deep bay window and a single sash. In other houses on the road this has been divided to make space for an en suite and walk in wardrobe.

There is a small front garden with railings, good for bicycles and bins behind its tall hedge, and parking is on street.