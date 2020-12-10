Arts and craft charmer with sea views on Killiney Hill for €2.45m

Agents operating at the top of the market in Dublin – particularly houses in the sea-side suburbs for €2 million plus – have been reporting an increase in Irish living abroad and planning a return, often with young families. Some do more advance planning than others. Galleen, a fine arts and crafts-influenced style property with sea views in Killiney, last came on the market in 2013. Its sellers at the time were downsizers who had been careful custodians of the 1898-built property, modernising it while retaining its undeniable charm. It sold for €2.2million – €250,000 less than its asking price.

The new owners – a family planning a return – weren’t ready to move back when they purchased and rented out the property but now they are on the move, and looking to trade up from their 2013 purchase and have placed Galleen on the market.

In a neighbourhood where there is no shortage of substantial Victorian houses on large plots – Galleen stands out as being particularly pretty.

Situated at the end of Marino Avenue East, a private road off Military Road, it is on an elevated site and so enjoys sea views from most rooms.

Its distinctive exterior features include half-timber cladding which is painted black to contrast with the white render and the red roof tiles and elegant chimney stacks. The black timber shutters have a charming heart detail and several rooms open out, via their original French windows, to the balconies at the upper levels or the ground floor terrace.

The five-bedroom, 249sq m (2,682sq ft) detached house was upgraded about 10 years ago when a smart new custom-designed kitchen and a Hampton conservatory were installed. The then owners replaced flooring on the ground floor with oak parquet and decorated throughout with a restrained colour scheme. The house has now been staged for sale.

The hall is so spacious the previous owners had a grand piano in it, and has an open fire as have most of the rooms including the bedrooms. The style of the house, which is almost cottagey especially at the upper levels, means that none of the rooms in Galleen are particularly large – not even the two reception rooms, which have roomy box bay windows. One is downstairs at hall level, the other is upstairs but they all are very pleasantly proportioned and most have dual aspect, so all are bright and with lovely views .

Upstairs, the five bedrooms are on two levels – the room at the top has a dormer window and doors out to its own balcony.

The near half acre of mature gardens wrap around the house and the largest part is laid out mostly in lawn and is to the side. There is a garage and parking on the gravelled driveway for a couple of cars.

Galleen is for sale through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald and Henry Wiltshire Estate Agents seeking €2.45 million.