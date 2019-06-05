Artisan one-bed in Dublin 4 has thought of everything for €450k

The artisan redbrick cottages that line the streets off Barrow Street in Ringsend, Dublin 4 are pretty to look at, but, while historically clatters of kids have been reared within their walls, they can seem a bit compact for modern living.

This is where the skill of a talented architect comes into play, and the owner of number 9 Howard Street lucked out when she hired Eileen Fitzgerald of architectural practice Donnelly Turpin.

When she bought the mid-terrace for €260,000 in April 2015, it measured about 50sq m (538sq ft) and had two bedrooms.

Fitzgerald suggested reworking it as a one-bedroom property, adding a dormer level and opening up the downstairs to bring in light. The property had good ceiling heights of about 2.6 metres, so by optimising this she created a beautifully simple open-plan space with three very distinct zones, all warmed by underfloor heating.

Half wall

A half wall conceals the entrance hall from the living area, and there is enough space here to house a couple of bikes.

The white kitchen, a smart handle-less design by Peter Bernard Designs, based in Newtownmountkennedy, runs the depth of the property, cleverly incorporating under-stairs storage to accommodate the fridge. There’s an induction hob set into the quartz countertop, and the above-counter units have been set back slightly. There is a small east-facing yard, paved in travertine and planted with sage and lavender.

Number 9 Howard Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4

The living is set around a Wanders insert fire with a smart multi-paned bistro mirror filling the other side of the half wall. Wall-hung shelving has been underlit to add atmosphere, and to the rear of the ground floor is a spacious dining area, a real luxury in this style of property.

Wetroom

This originally had been set out as a second bedroom and could be easily returned as such, for there is a wetroom-cum-guest toilet hidden behind a sliding door and beside it a vented utility room with a handy wall-hung clothes horse.

The welcome steps of the stairs are solid oak, changing to carpet to dial down any noise as you ascend to the first floor, where there is a good-size bathroom and smart dormer bedroom. The bedroom has some storage built into the eaves and a large window and door overlooking the ground-floor extension.

Now measuring 72 sq m (775sq ft), and with a C1 BER rating, the property is seeking €450,000 through agent Sherry FitzGerald.