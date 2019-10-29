All the fun of the flair on Howth Road for €995k

Circus Vegas is camped at Clontarf and, in keeping with the carnival vibe nearby on Howth Road, number 74 has a circus-stripe water feature brightening its patio with striking bands of periwinkle blue.

It’s just one of many lovely details in this handsome 1930s semi measuring 203sq m/2185sq ft. Pastel-leaded panes in the front door match glass in the gable window and in the family bathroom, all of which has the effect of soft diffuse light pouring into the house from three sides.

Bathroom

Set on a large plot, about 17m wide by about 38m deep, the four-bed is set well back from the road and has a sizeable side garden with pedestrian access to the back and vehicular access to the rear from Copeland Grove.

Its owner is a retired building contractor and the property has been lovingly maintained throughout.

A terrazzo front step opens into a fine hall where ceiling heights are over 2.8m. Deep honey-hued timber flooring lends a warm atmosphere from the minute you cross the threshold.

To the left are interconnecting reception rooms, a box bay windowed living room to the front that mirrors a formal diningroom to the rear, accessed through pocket sliding doors. The rooms have mahogany mantelpieces, picture rails and lovely Carlson windows to the front while the original access outside is via a steel door with coloured glass detailing and brass handles.

From here there is access to the kitchen, running the width of the house. There is also access from the hall, via a set of glass, floor-to-ceiling doors. It is a bright room with a sloping roof where a bank of roof lights and a wall of glazing flood light in. It is warmed by solar gain and underfloor heating.

Granite patio

Double doors lead out to the granite patio, a lovely private space with a water feature set into a striped wall, painted in Crown’s Lucerne, at one end and an upright red brick half wall at the other end framing a trio of potted mature bay trees. This is a clever device that hides the large side garden with raised beds, a lawn and the property’s off-street parking for several cars.

A smart timber staircase lit by a large gable window leads to a large first-floor landing off which four bedrooms radiate. Three of these are good-size doubles. The fourth is a single.

The property was placed on the market last April and is now for sale with Sherry FitzGerald still seeking €995,000.