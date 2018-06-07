All done up on Harold’s Cross Road for €590k

In 2015 for a young couple buying their first house and willing to take on a massive renovation, 89 Harold’s Cross Road ticked all the boxes, not least the price. It sold for €282,000 – an indication in Dublin 6W of the amount of work required on the terraced property.

The work took six months and included extending to the rear. Since they bought, the owners’ family has grown and now with two babies they are moving, hoping to find somewhere bigger in the neighbourhood. They’ve put their three-bedroom renovated and redecorated house with 110sq m on the market through DNG for €590,000.

It’s clear from the exterior that extensive work has been done – new windows and front door, a new front wall capped with granite slabs and a smart paint job. The tiny front garden is paved.

Inside off the narrow hall – nicely floored with ceramic tiles – there is a small living room with woodburning stove.

The back of the house has been opened up by an extension creating an open plan dining area and kitchen with rooflights and a feature stone wall. Double glazed doors open out to the garden. Also off this area is a door leading to a bedroom with a good sized bathroom en suite.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, the larger to the front running the width of the house, the back room is being used as a nursery. In between, the renovation carved out space for a shower room.

The back garden at number 89 is on two levels, a patio outside the extension with steps up to larger area covered with Astroturf, not entirely ideal for small children, but it is a well-designed and finished outdoor space.

As all the work was completed relatively recently and the interior finishes are mostly in a calm palette of greys, buyers will find little to do in this turn-key property.

Number 89 abuts St Clare’s Convent and is across the road from Harold’s Cross park, a small railed public park that has been improved beyond recognition in recent years and is the venue for community events especially during the summer.

Parking is on street.