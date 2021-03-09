All calm and all bright in surprising Portobello two bed for €675k

Curzon Street is a pretty Victorian street at the city end of Dublin’s South Circular Road. It’s located right next to Camden Street – which would in ordinary times be buzzing with its already interesting range of shops and restaurants – and is just a few minutes’ walk to St Stephen’s Green. The houses along this stretch were built in small lots, and tend to differ slightly from each other; some are one storey over basement, some have bay windows, but all are redbrick.

Number 36 is single-storey property to the front, two-storey to the back; a two-bedroom house lived in by the present owner since 2004. Step into the split level hall – the front door is original with its fanlight window – and the layout is clear.

Stairs lead up to the two double bedrooms at the rear, while steps lead down to the kitchen area. Immediately off the hall is the livingroom – always one of the selling points in these style of houses as its dimensions, high ceiling, sash bay windows and fine fireplace are typically found in grander houses of the period.

To the rear, where there would originally have been a warren of small rooms, is now a good-sized, bright eat-in kitchen with painted units against one wall with an island, while a wood-burning stove gives atmosphere and helps heat the room. A small sunroom was added on by the previous owners and further on to the rear is the bathroom, mostly tiled and with a section of wall comprised of glass brick.

When the owner bought, all the work had been done. All there was to do was to change the colours to suit her style, “to make it all calmer”, she says, replacing the more vivid early-2000s colours (the front reception room was orange) with shades from Farrow and Ball. She also repainted the kitchen units and replaced the worktop – top tips for refreshing an otherwise perfectly good kitchen – while she also painted the floor light grey to create a more Scandi feel. To the rear there is a patio garden.

With 92sq m (990sq ft) and a D2 energy rating, 36 Curzon Street is for sale through DNG seeking €675,000