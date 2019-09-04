Access all areas from pristine Phibsborough villa for €495k

The Dublin borough of Phibsborough was dubbed one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world by Time Out magazine in 2018, coming in at 27th in the worldwide list, due to the array of cool eateries and bars located alongside historic establishments.

23 Berkeley Road, a handsome redbrick house, is located just around the corner from the Mater Hospital on Eccles Street. One of the real selling points of the property is its proximity to two Luas stations – both of which are less than a 15-minute walk. In addition, if the proposed MetroLink goes ahead, it will be within a 10-minute walk. Either way, the house is situated close to an excellent bus corridor, and remains within walking distance of the city.

The Victorian house extends to 85sq m (915sq ft) and is set behind an elegant facade.

At hall level lies a spacious formal livingroom, with high ceilings and an open fireplace as a focal point. The shape of the room, being rectangular rather than square, adds interest, as does the moody blue decor.

Down a few steps to the rear of the property lies another livingroom – which also functions as a dining space. This too has a small open fire for cosy winter evenings.

Beyond lies a galley-style kitchen overlooking a rear courtyard which has access to a lane behind the property.

When the house was renovated – it is now in turnkey condition – a bedroom at this level was converted into a very spacious bathroom, which now has a double shower.

The room also houses the utility by way of the washing machine and dryer, but due to the size of the room and the fact that the machines are hidden behind the door, at no point does the room feel cluttered.

Upstairs are two bedrooms, both of which are bright. The principal room has lots of inbuilt storage.

The property is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald for €495,000. It would make a good alternative to many apartments in the city.