A whole lot of house in Ashbourne from €575,000

The once sleepy village of Ashbourne has transformed in the last 15 years from a traffic bottleneck into one of Co Meath’s key commuter towns, second in size to Navan, the county capital.

With an ever-increasing population which currently stands at more than 14,000, demand for new homes is strong. The Oaks is a small scheme of six sizeable detached family homes within a 0.5km walk from the town.

The scheme is by Highpark Developments which did Seabrook in Rush which launched last year, Dunard in Swords in 2016, and The Belfry in Trim in 2012. It is finished to a yellow brick and render design by WCA Architects, who also worked on the Rush houses.

Of the six, two are sold. Of the remaining four there are two different designs; one has a box bay column on its gable end and is 183sq m/1,969sq ft, while the other style has a box bay window to the front at garden level only. This house is slightly smaller, measuring 181sq m /1,948sq ft.

Constructed in a mature setting, the two-storey houses have a large footprint with one open-plan L-shaped room comprising a kitchen, dining, living room and a second sitting room where the focal point is a wood-burning San Remo stove.

For a house of this size the kitchen are snug and feature units supplied by Cash & Carry Kitchens with quartz worktops and Nordmende appliances: integrated dishwasher, built-in microwave, oven, electric hob and extractor fan, as well as a Haier American-style fridge-freezer.

There is a tiling allowance of €2,500 for floors with a concrete finish at ground level and timber floors upstairs ,where two of the four bedrooms have windowed shower en suite bathrooms.

The show house was designed by Miriam Clarke Interiors, who has also completed the show house at Fottrell Hall in Castleknock, Dublin, for Mariaville Properties.

The properties are seeking from €575,000 to €605,000, with plenty of parking attached, through agent REA Grimes.