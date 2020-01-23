A two-bed nest in Nutley with garden access

A smart two-bed apartment in meticulous condition in Donnybrook has a lot more than its location going for it – but its D4 location near the Ailesbury Road end of Nutley Road has a lot to do with its price. Apartment 1, Nutley House, 50-52 Nutley Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, an 84.7sq m (911sq ft) two-bed is for sale through Colliers for €670,000.

Nutley House is a small gated development of just nine apartments built in 1990 with a large communal garden at the back. Apartment 1 is on the ground floor with floor-to-ceiling windows in the wide livingroom/diningroom looking onto the garden; opening onto a small outside terrace, it could appeal to downsizers who want immediate access to a garden.

The living room in 50-52 Nutley House

The kitchen in 50-52 Nutley House

The owner has revamped the apartment since moving in six years ago: it has plenty of storage, recessed lighting everywhere, engineered wood-effect flooring and an electric air-to-water heat pump. This provides constant hot water and 24-degree heat around the clock, with electricity bills of €100 a month says the owner.

The front door opens into a small entrance with good shelving on the left. Directly across is the narrow galley kitchen, with high-gloss grey units, timber countertops and concealed around a corner at the end, a large fridge/freezer.

The hallway in 50-52 Nutley House

The wide smartly-decorated livingroom/diningroom off a long narrow hall hung with artwork stretches across most of the width of the apartment at the rear. It has a coal-effect gas fire in a period-style fireplace and plenty of room for several sofas as well as the dining table. Early afternoon sun lights up the room through the wall of windows looking onto the garden.

Bedroom in in 50-52 Nutley House

Patio

The main bedroom off the main hall has fitted wardrobes, floor-to-ceiling windows opening onto a terrace at the front and a smart mostly-tiled en suite with a bath. Double doors open into the second bedroom at the other end of the apartment; it also has fitted wardrobes, shelving and an en suite shower room.

The apartments come with one parking space and can rent another for €250 a year. The annual service charge is €2,950.