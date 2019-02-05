A revamped Skerries cottage with a secret garden for €515K

Sherlock Terrace is a series of about 10 stone-fronted, single-storey, labourers’ cottages on Miller’s Lane in old Skerries. From the back garden of number 21, a renovated and extended property, the windmills that power the flour mill nearby are visible in the distance.

The double-fronted, semi-detached cottage has brick window surrounds and a small path leads through the walled front garden to a porch and front door.

The living room is warm with a shuttered sash window, and sofas set around an open fire. It has golden-coloured timber floors, dado-rail panelling and large mirrors on the opposite wall to the window reflect light back into the space.

The owners of number 21 have made clever use of mirrors, which reflect light around the sitting room

The kitchen, to the rear, is open plan with dining and living areas and glass patio doors opening out to a courtyard. The master bedroom, one of three doubles, is also to the rear and has an en-suite bathroom with separate bath and shower.

The open-plan kitchen

When the owners of the now C2 Ber-rated, two-bathroom residence bought the property in 2005 it was a four-room, two-bed house of just 41 sq m (441sq ft). Thanks to a tasteful renovation in 2008 it now measures 94sq m (1011sq ft).

One of the three double bedrooms at number 21

A real selling point is its secret garden. Beyond the rear courtyard, across a shared access lane that runs the length of the rear of the cottages is a green space that extends to more than 30 m (100ft).

The owners bought an allotment of almost one quarter of an acre directly behind the house and turned it into an impressive garden with a patio and play area, although most of it is laid as lawn. At the bottom of this sizeable space is a wooden chalet that could be used as a home office, gym, playroom or man cave.

The second garden at number 21 – an allotment bought by the current owners, accessed via a shared lane

Just off the access lane there is off-street parking for two cars. The property is seeking €515,000 through DNG McKenna Healy.

Number 5 sold in September 2016 for €265,000 while number 11, a four-bed, two-bath property, with a Shomera to the rear, sold in February 2015 for €635,000, according to the Property Price Register.