A mews by any other name in Ballsbridge for €1.65m

The meaning of the term mews has certainly changed in recent years. What were originally small dwellings or converted coach houses located to the rear of grand dames in Dublin 2, 4 and 6 have been replaced, sometimes with much larger properties than their original counterparts.

Number 36 Pembroke Lane in Ballsbridge is an example of this. From the front facade, you would be forgiven for thinking that this house is wedged in between its neighbours, but as photographs of the rear and interiors indicate, this is far from the original concept of a mews. Stretching to 205sq m (2,207sq ft) with three bedrooms, this property also offers a fine rear garden given its city centre location.

Rear view.

Garden.

The property appears to have sold for €700,000 in 2012, according to the Property Price Register, and has since been given an overhaul of its previous layout and interiors by Luca Architecture which specialises in creating imaginative cutting edge homes.

Now in turnkey condition, the three-bedroom house – which has a BER rating of B2 – has contemporary monochrome interiors, with Crittal-style internal doors and a black staircase in the double-height hallway.

Kitchen.

Living area.

The room to the rear, which is a large open-plan space incorporating the kitchen, dining area and living room, is bathed in light thanks to an almost full wall of glass, where sliding doors open to the rear garden.

The garden itself is low maintenance with lollipop trees, box hedging and granite paving, all of which frame a raised lawn.

Three generous double bedrooms are located on the first floor, and the principal bedroom – which is en suite – has a free-standing bath, his and her basins and a double shower unit. It also has a walk-in wardrobe-dressing room.

Bedroom.

Bathroom.

Extra storage is located in a separate utility and boot room on the ground floor – which has wide plank pale oak flooring throughout.

The location is always in high demand given its proximity to the city and the cachet associated with a Ballsbridge address. The property is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald and is seeking €1.65 million.