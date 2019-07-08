A McCarthy’s bar to call your own in deepest Cork for €225,000

When the late Peter McCarthy walked into MacCarthy’s bar in Castletownsend in the spring of 1999 little did he know that his idea for a book, tied together by McCarthy making a point of never passing a bar that had his name on it, would become a bestseller. It even prompted a name change over the door to the author’s spelling of the surname.

Since then thousands of visitors have flooded to that original watering hole, and from the far side of the bar, sipping on a pint of plain the notion of running a a McCarthy’s bar might even become appealing.

Dreamers need look no further than a bar that has just come to the market on the edge of the starting point of the Wild Atlantic Way in the village of Nohoval, about seven miles east of Kinsale, Co Cork.

The village is a sleepy one. Its only shop closed last year and the small village school is about five minutes out the road.

Seafood lovers may already be familiar with Finder’s Inn, the stone and creeper-fronted property next door, a bar and restaurant now run by its second generation owners.

Set on the slightly inclining street McCarthy’s Bar is a traditional two-storey house with one-over-one timber sliding sash windows. Out front are two benches that, on a good day, face south and get good afternoon sun.

The handsome property has excellent frontage in the village and its balanced proportions are in keeping with surrounding buildings.

The main entrance to the house is via the pub – now shuttered for about two years – through the timber-panelled, square-headed double front door, which opens directly into the bar area. There is a lounge to the right with an open fire for cold winter nights and an upright piano for a late night singsong maybe.

The private accommodation is to the left of the front door, starting with a TV room and leading through to a kitchen cum living room. There is also a storage room, and attached garage with access, via timber doors, onto the main road. There is a two-bed property within the single storey buildings to the left of the bar.

Upstairs the accommodation comprises four bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, several of which have tongue and groove panelling, and a bathroom. In total the property extends to about 285sq m (3067sq ft) and while the bar is basic it is operational. The rest of the accommodation is in need of modernisation but the property retains its bar license and looks ready to operate. Renovations could follow.

The E2 Ber-rated property is set on 0.33 of an hectare (0.81 of an acre) and includes a beer garden. The rear slopes gently down to a large stream and the garden is planted with mature trees and overgrown vegetation. There is vehicular access to the rear from the eastern side.

The property is seeking €225,000 through Michael Pigott Auctioneer & Valuer.

Nohoval Cove is about a 10-minute drive.